Final proposal: West Davis freeway takes controversial route, with environmentally friendly tweaks

Like Legacy Parkway, the new freeway would have noise-reducing pavement; lighting only at interchanges, specially designed to preserve dark skies and not interfere with nocturnal wildlife; 20 miles of trails; two lanes in each direction; and mostly ground-level construction so the road is not elevated.

Unlike Legacy, the West Davis Corridor would allow semi-trucks; have a speed limit of 65 mph instead of 55 mph; and will allow billboards (although cities in the area will have the option of banning them).

"So we won't don't consider it a true parkway like Legacy Parkway," said Randy Jefferies, manager of the project for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). "We know that this affects thousands of lives. We've taken the extra time to be thorough and to respond to concerns because we want to get this right."

UDOT released a final environmental impact statement (EIS) on Thursday — four years later than originally planned­ ­— after the agency took time to work through initial opposition and pleas to consider alternatives. It will take comment through the end of August on the study. A final record of decision is expected in the fall.

The final EIS is 3,000 pages long, 8 inches high, and is printed in six volumes.

Changes in the initial plan, plus inflation during the years of delays, has now raised the estimated cost of the project from $600 million to $725 million.

Even before the final route was announced, the Utah Transportation Commission voted in May to use part of $1 billion the Legislature approved to borrow through bonding over the next four years to help pay for that project. The first $610 million phase from Farmington to Antelope Drive is expected to begin construction in 2020.

The new freeway would connect with both Legacy Parkway and Interstate 15 at Glovers Lane in Farmington, and end at 1800 North at 4000 West in West Point.

UDOT estimates that route will force relocation of at least 25 homes, and perhaps nine others. It will also displace at least four businesses, and perhaps as many as nine.

Some residents who will lose homes around Glovers Lane had pushed for the route to begin farther north at Shepard Lane. Jefferies said the Shepard Lane option "did not meet federal safety and operations standards because it was too close to the U.S. 89-Legacy/I-15 interchange."

The freeway now is expected to directly impact 64 acres of the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve, only 14 of which are considered high quality.

Jefferies said UDOT worked with the Corps of Engineers and environmental groups about how mitigation might help preserve wetlands that they feared the freeway would destroy.

"The idea was proposed to purchase some of the private ground that is still within the overall boundary of the preserve to fill in the gaps so that we have a contiguous preserve," he said. That includes buying some land by Farmington Bay, to allow preserve expansion there. The plan developed with conservation agencies involves buying a total of 1,100 acres.

Jefferies said the freeway is expected to reduce traffic congestion west of I-15 by one-third by 2040, compared to what traffic would be there then without it.

Unlike Legacy, the new freeway will allow large trucks. But, "We expect a very low volume of trucks in this corridor. The trucks are those that would be serving western Davis communities. We would prefer that those trucks be on this corridor" rather than smaller roads there, Jefferies said.