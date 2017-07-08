Utah’s uninsured rate would jump 72 percent under Senate Republican health care bill, compared to Obamacare, study finds

"I'm just a normal person who acts normal and wants her kids to go to college. That's what makes me mad," Stetich said. "I'm a mother who has MS and when something effects me, [my children] have less hope and less chance for a future."

Stetich is one of millions of Americans who find themselves in a kind of limbo. President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA) made it possible for them to get health insurance, but that could all be taken away under the Senate's plan, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

A recent study by the Urban Institute, a left-leaning Washington, D.C-based economic and social policy think tank, found that 586,000 nonelderly Utahns — or 72 percent more people — would be uninsured in 2022 under the Senate plan compared to the ACA. Under the current law, the institute estimates that 341,000 people would be uninsured under the ACA in 2022.

This percentage increase puts Utah at No. 31 for the most detrimental effects of the Senate measure on uninsured rates, with the worst being West Virginia at 309 percent higher, the study estimates.

Nationwide, the uninsured rate, on average, would be 80 percent higher for the nonelderly U.S. population under the Senate plan, with 24.7 million more without insurance in 2022, according to the study.

The Senate proposal would limit the number of tax credits that help people buy insurance on the marketplace and eliminate the ACA's individual mandate for insurance. It also would roll back Medicaid expansion and make cuts to the existing program for low-income and disabled residents, while lowering taxes for the wealthy.

Supporters of the Senate plan say the ACA is deeply flawed, and Americans need a health care law that will lower costs.

Additionally, the Senate plan would require insurers to offer coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, but states could waive essential health benefits coverage — including mental health, prescription drugs and maternity care — and bans on lifetime and annual limits on coverage.

Those two changes alone could increase out-of-pocket expenses by thousands of dollars, especially for people with cancer or diseases, such as MS, that require expensive drugs, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The medication Stetich uses to keep her MS under control costs $50,000 a year. Without it, she could have an attack at anytime. In an instant, she could go blind and lose her ability to walk or speak.

But Stetich said she'd forgo the meds and face constant uncertainty before sacrificing her teenagers' needs.

"I'm not going to displace my children for ... the GOP," she said. "I'll put my kids before my health."

These provisions in the Senate bill also have Abigail Mower, 19, nervous. Breast cancer runs in her family — her mother died of the disease when Mower was 6 years old.

It's almost guaranteed that she'll get it, Mower said. If she were to be tested for the breast-cancer gene, she said, it could considered a pre-existing condition and her insurance coverage could be impacted.

If the Senate measure passes, Mower said she'll find herself in a Catch-22. Finding out she has the gene will allow her to take preventive steps to detect any cancer before it spreads. But discovering the gene could mean eliminating her health care coverage, leaving her without access to preventive care anyway.