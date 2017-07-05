Utah man shot by police had been ‘fighting hard’ to stay off drugs, family says

"Cody always showed his love by giving to others," Harris wrote. "... He was a hard-working kid and he did want to stay off all the drugs. But he couldn't do it. Now he's gone, and everyone has got great memories of him."

A friend, Jonathan Barabino, wrote that McCray was "always willing to lend a hand, no questions asked."

"Nothing but prayers to your family, my dude," Barabino wrote.

According to McCray's profile, he graduated from Salt Lake City's West High School in 2003.

On Tuesday morning, police in Centerville and West Bountiful reported a stolen vehicle had been spotted several times in the area driving erratically. Centerville Police Chief Paul Child said Tuesday that information over the radio was that the person driving that vehicle allegedly wanted to commit "suicide by cop," but the source of that information was not released Tuesday.

After driving through roadblocks and spikes set up by police, McCray drove on Legacy Parkway. At one point he crashed into a Centerville police car head-on and then was rammed by another law enforcement vehicle, sending him into the median, where his vehicle stopped and ignited a grass fire.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper fired shots at McCray, inflicting fatal wounds.

"This was tense, very scary and ended up being a very sad situation," said Child.

Centerville police continued an investigation of the incident Wednesday, said Lt. Von Steemblik, collecting surveillance video, body camera footage and dashcam footage.

Investigators had concluded all interviews, except with the UHP trooper who fired the shots, in line with policy to wait two "sleep cycles" for officers involved in fatal shootings, Steemblik said. He said the trooper likely would be interviewed on Thursday.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday morning revealed nothing new, Steemblik added.

There was no indication McCray had fired any rounds at officers, Steemblik said.

Police were trying to obtain information as to what McCray had been doing and "why he kept coming back to the area."

McCray had a history of running from authorities. In the two most recent criminal cases filed against him, McCray pleaded guilty to failure to stop at the command of police. One was in October 2015, and the second time was in December 2016. Both times, the police officer noted that McCray fled after an officer tried to arrest him for outstanding warrants. His previous criminal history includes convictions mostly for possession of drugs and domestic violence-related assaults.

