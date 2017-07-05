After fire, Brian Head celebrates July 4 sans fireworks

Several thousand people turned out Tuesday for a more subdued annual July Fourth celebration in a southern Utah ski resort town days after a nearly two-week evacuation from a wildfire was lifted.

"Everybody's happy to be back," said Bret Howser, Brian Head town manager. He said crowds were smaller than usual for the alpine community, which sits near several national monuments and parks in Utah's red rock country.

Officials decided to cancel a fireworks display because the area is still too dry and ripe for fires.

"In this little town, we usually pack about 10,000 people in here for the fireworks show," Howser said.