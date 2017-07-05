Quantcast
Utah man arrested after woman claims she was tied up, duct-taped during three-day kidnapping episode

A 47-year-old man was arrested in Summit County after a woman reported she had escaped after being kidnapped and held for three days, police reported Wednesday.

The 45-year-old woman called 911 at about 4:20 a.m. Monday and said she had been tied up, duct taped and assaulted during the three days, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Justin Martinez said the suspect and the woman, who had been in an on-and-off relationship since February, went on a camping trip in the Dinosaur National Monument area on the Utah-Colorado border late last week. At some point, the situation turned violent and led to the woman being held against her will, the sheriff said.

The two returned to Summit County late Sunday and the suspect forced the alleged victim into a second-floor bedroom and barricaded her inside the room, Martinez said. He said the woman got out through a window and managed to scale down the wall.

Deputies took the alleged victim to a hospital for medical assessment. Martinez said the woman had numerous abrasions and bruises on her face and torso.

In addition, he said evidence gathered under a search warrant was consistent with the alleged victim's account.

The suspect — who was located and taken into custody without incident — was booked into the Summit County jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, witness tampering and possession of a stolen vehicle, all felonies. He is being held on $100,000 cash-only bail.

