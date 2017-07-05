Utah man arrested after woman claims she was tied up, duct-taped during three-day kidnapping episode

A 47-year-old man was arrested in Summit County after a woman reported she had escaped after being kidnapped and held for three days, police reported Wednesday.

The 45-year-old woman called 911 at about 4:20 a.m. Monday and said she had been tied up, duct taped and assaulted during the three days, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Justin Martinez said the suspect and the woman, who had been in an on-and-off relationship since February, went on a camping trip in the Dinosaur National Monument area on the Utah-Colorado border late last week. At some point, the situation turned violent and led to the woman being held against her will, the sheriff said.