Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping in Summit County

A 47-year-old man was arrested after a woman reported she had been kidnapped and held for three days in a Summit County residence, police reported Wednesday.

The 45-year-old woman called 911 at about 4:20 a.m. Monday and said she had been tied up, duct taped and assaulted during the three days, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies took the alleged victim to a hospital for medical assessment. The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident, the news release says.

The suspect was booked into the Summit County jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, witness tampering and possession of a stolen vehicle, all felonies. He is being held on $100,000 cash-only bail, the release says.