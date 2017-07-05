Salt Lake City police I.D. suspect in fatal autoped hit-and-run outside homeless shelter

One woman was declared dead at the scene. Another person was listed in critical condition, while four others were taken to the hospital in fair to serious condition.

A dog thought to have been in the group also was missing.

Police were investigating whether the car was driven onto the sidewalk intentionally or accidentally.

However, while officers took an unidentified passenger into custody, witnesses told police that Kyzer ran from the scene. She remained at large Wednesday.

The crash knocked over a blue shopping cart and scattered shoes, bags and a wheelchair into the street.

Kyzer has criminal history including a stint in Utah State Prison on 2009 burglary, kidnapping and robbery convictions. In 2014, she was convicted of attempted possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia, and in 2016, she pleaded guilty to assaulting someone while she was at the state prison.

The Utah Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that Kyzer had been released on parole five times and returned four times, the last being for a parole violation on July 12, 2016. She was last released on parole April 11 of this year.

Anyone with information on Kyzer's whereabouts should call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 or anonymously text 274637 using the keyword "TIPSLCPD."

— Reporter Jessica Miller contributed to this story

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims