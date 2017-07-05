Utah woman pleads guilty, but mentally ill, in her 2-year-old son’s 2013 death

A Cache County woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in their River Heights home in 2013 admitted this week that she caused the boy's death.

Heidi Marie Rutchey, 46, pleaded guilty but mentally ill Monday to second-degree felony child abuse homicide in the August 2014 death of her son, Eli.

She faces a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison for the crime when she is sentenced on Aug. 14 in 1st District Court.

Rutchey's case was delayed for several years after a judge found that she was incompetent to stand trial for the crime, but Utah State Hospital officials reported last November that she is now competent to proceed. The decision meant that officials believed Rutchey could understand and appreciate the charges against her and could participate in her own defense.