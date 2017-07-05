Crews gaining upper hand on southern Utah’s 68,000-acre plus Brian Head Fire

The 68,407-acre Brian Head Fire was 75 percent contained as of dawn Wednesday, two and a half weeks after a weed-burning project gone wrong sparked the blaze in tinder-dry southern Utah.

An army of 1,383 firefighters — down from a high of nearly 1,900 last week — continued to focus on the rugged, steep terrain along the fire's eastern and northeastern flanks. Beetle-killed timber, old growth conifer, spruce and fir trees and brush provided ready fuels, but crews, aided by water-bearing helicopters and air tankers dropping tons of fire retardant had the upper hand.

"Things are looking better today," said Fire Information Officer Patty Bean. "We're doing a lot of mop up and have already started to rehabilitate areas of the fire impacted by suppression actions."