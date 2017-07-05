Utah forecast: Record heat for the Wasatch Front, even hotter in the south

Northern Utahns mopped their brows and braced for what could be several days of record-setting heat as the work week winds down.

Salt Lake City was expected to reach or exceed 103 degrees on Thursday after Wednesday's 104 mark, both days' highs challenging records of 103 and 104 set in 2007 and 1973, respectively. Friday's forecast was for 102, just 1 degree off a 2007 record for the state's capital.

Sunny, mostly clear skies, little wind and no rain were expected to ease the sizzling conditions.

"What dreadful hot weather we have," a sweltering Jane Austen once wrote. "It keeps me in a continual state of inelegance."