Errant fireworks blamed for dozens of fires; 100 flee Midvale apartment complex blaze

Three men sustained minor injuries; two of them were hurt as they jumped from a third-floor window into the arms of a third man, Prokopis said.

Authorities said evacuees would not be returning to their units anytime soon, if at all. The Utah Red Cross was assisting some with clothing, food and shelter needs, while others had found refuge with friends and family.

Three units were believed destroyed, with the remaining apartments sustaining varying levels of smoke and water damage.

Overall damages were being assessed, and investigation into the cause and source of the fire continued.

Meanwhile, a grass fire in Cottonwood Heights burned an estimated 11 acres, the backs of two houses and a shed near Bywater Park Tuesday between 9:30 and 10 p.m. It, too, was started by fireworks, igniting near the Enchanted Hills area and spreading to Brighton Way near Banbury Road by strong winds, UFA reported.

Crews from Murray and Sandy joined Unified Fire to fight the blaze and it was contained in 45 minutes.

Margot and Chuck Lewis live next door to one of the damaged houses.

The main fire line burned within 10 feet of their backyard and destroyed their empty pigeon house. The flames also scorched the Lewis' bench and singed a tree.

When they saw the fire from their backyard, Chuck Lewis ran a hose through the backyard and they left their house with their two dogs, they said. Chuck Lewis left without shoes.

Their neighbors told them about an evacuation order, so they returned for their two cats — one of which, a firefighter pulled from the house, Margot Lewis said.

"It was so smoky, I didn't recognize my house or the corner house," she told the Tribune.

It's the fourth fire Chuck Lewis has seen in 27 years of living in his Cottonwood Heights home. He wants fireworks limited to New Years Eve only, he said, "when there's snow on the ground."

"When this fire was coming toward us and we were watching us, I yelled to the neighbors, fireworks were still going on to the left and right of it, within one quarter mile," he said. "That was bizarre. I was amazed."

In Salt Lake City, a fireworks show in Sugar House Park sparked five small grass fires near the southwest corner of the park. Crews extinguished the fires after they burned about 2 acres between the park and Interstate 80.