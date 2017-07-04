Fireworks spark brush fire in Tooele, burn down three structures

Three buildings were destroyed by a 5-acre fire that was started by fireworks in Tooele County on Tuesday afternoon.

A boy was lighting fireworks just south of the Great Salt Lake in Lake Point, and the fireworks sparked a brush fire at 4 p.m., said North Tooele spokesman Ryan Willden.

A shed, a barn and a third outbuilding were destroyed by the fire, which burned close to three homes, Willden said. Residents in the three houses were briefly evacuated, but were allowed to return to their homes after crews had the fire under control at 6:30 p.m., Willden said. A total of 35 firefighters responded to the fire, including crews from the Bureau of Land Management, state Lands and Forestry, Granstville and North Tooele Fire District. No one was injured.