Riverton house destroyed in fire

A Riverton family was displaced after a fire destroyed their house Tuesday evening.

The fire was first reported at 4:30 p.m. at the house near 2200 West on 13400 South, said Unified Fire spokesman Steve Prokopis.

Crews from Unified Fire, Bluffdale, Draper and South Jordan had the blaze under control in 40 minutes, and none of the residents was injured. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with what Prokopis said were heat-related injuries and is expected to recover.

The homeowner said the fire started on the back deck and spread quickly, Prokopis said. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause.