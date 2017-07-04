Woman dead, five others struck in auto-pedestrian crash near The Road Home shelter

A woman is dead after a car drove onto the sidewalk at 465 West on 200 South and struck six people Tuesday evening.

The woman was declared dead when officers arrived just after 6 p.m., said Salt Lake City police Lt. Justin Hudson.

One other person is in critical condition and the remaining four are in stable condition, but were taken to the hospital, Hudson said, adding all six victims are adults. Police believe a dog may also have been hit, but had not yet found the dog.

The driver, a woman wearing a red tank top, fled the scene after the car struck the people and a tree. The passenger of the car is cooperating with police, Hudson said.