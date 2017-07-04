Crews make progress on Brian Head Fire, battle smaller blazes in northern Utah

The Brian Head Fire, which has burned more than 67,000 acres in southern Utah, was 70 percent contained on Tuesday.

The fire grew to 67,430 acres by Tuesday morning, up from Monday's count of 66,768.

Firefighters conducted a controlled aerial burn of 700 acres near Little Creek Peak on Monday to reduce the amount of fuel at the north end of the fire, according to a news release from the Great Basin Incident Management Team. Crews planned to remove trees on Wednesday.

Although 1,500 residents were allowed back into their homes Monday and State Route 143 was opened, several communities remained evacuated Tuesday. Evacuation orders remained for Bear Valley, Horse Valley, parts of Clear Creek, Little Creek Ranch, Red Creek, Second Left Hand Canyon, Co-op Valley, Castle Valley, Little Valley and Tebbs Ranch.