Crews make progress on Brian Head Fire, battle smaller blazes in northern Utah

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

The Brian Head Fire, which has burned more than 67,000 acres in southern Utah, was 70 percent contained on Tuesday.

The fire grew to 67,430 acres by Tuesday morning, up from Monday's count of 66,768.

Firefighters conducted a controlled aerial burn of 700 acres near Little Creek Peak on Monday to reduce the amount of fuel at the north end of the fire, according to a news release from the Great Basin Incident Management Team. Crews planned to remove trees on Wednesday.

Although 1,500 residents were allowed back into their homes Monday and State Route 143 was opened, several communities remained evacuated Tuesday. Evacuation orders remained for Bear Valley, Horse Valley, parts of Clear Creek, Little Creek Ranch, Red Creek, Second Left Hand Canyon, Co-op Valley, Castle Valley, Little Valley and Tebbs Ranch.

Panguitch Lake's evacuation order has been lifted.

The blaze — which was sparked by a weed-burning project on June 17 — has destroyed 13 homes.

Meanwhile, two separate wildfires in Box Elder County have burned a combined 6,200 acres. The Rosebud fire has burned 1,200 acres southwest of Park Valley and the Cedar Hills fire has burned 5,037 acres southwest of Snowville.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tiffany_mf

 

