Gehrke: Gerrymandered districts have stolen Utah voters’ voice — This ballot initiative could restore it

In the process, they all completely lost sight of the ultimate goal — formulating maps that reflected the public and guaranteed fair and equal representation — in favor of a myopic focus on political preservation and power consolidation.

Utah wasn't unique. Around the country, legislators did the same thing, a practice of ­— as the saying became — elected officials choosing their voters instead of voters choosing their elected officials.

Now, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court ruling that found the partisan-driven redistricting in Wisconsin has disenfranchised vast swaths of citizens and violated the U.S. Constitution.

The implications could be enormous. Traditionally, the courts have only focused on racially driven redistricting.

It is against that backdrop that the group Utahns For Responsive Government is preparing a ballot initiative that would dramatically improve how Utah legislators draw political boundaries. The group is spearheaded by former Salt Lake City Mayor Ralph Becker, a Democrat, and Jon Huntsman's former national finance director Jeff Wright, a Republican.

If they are able to get the 113,000-plus signatures to put their measure on the ballot and voters approve the idea, the next round of redistricting in 2021 could look vastly different.

A bipartisan independent commission would provide input and recommendations to the Legislature about the best maps that keep cities and communities of interest from being split, that follow natural geographic boundaries and, most importantly, are prohibited from taking into consideration the partisan demographics or a legislator's individual place of residence when drawing a specific district.

State Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City, has been pushing for such a commission for years, but each time her bill has been defeated by the majority Republicans in the body.

The guidelines that Becker and Wright are proposing are desperately needed and long overdue.

We live in a state that is, obviously, overwhelmingly Republican, and that won't change anytime soon. But Democratic voters have had their representation taken from them through a system of "packing and cracking" — in which Democrats are packed into overwhelmingly liberal districts in the Salt Lake Avenues and foothills, or else artificially split up, as lawmakers did when they carved Salt Lake County into four congressional districts.

The results are shocking.

I looked at election results for the state Legislature since the boundaries first took effect in 2012 and found that, in 271 contests, only 14 races in nine House districts have actually been competitive, with the winner decided by 5 percent or less. Fourteen.

Not a single Senate race has been competitive since the new boundaries were adopted, and in 59 legislative races since 2011, the winner was unopposed, meaning that as a voter you are more than four times as likely to have no choice at all as you are likely to have a choice that matters.

So much for democracy.

In 2012, a pair of political scientists created a measurement called the "efficiency gap," designed to quantify the percentage of votes "wasted" by party. A high percentage of wasted votes indicates that the districts, as they are drawn, disenfranchise a group of voters.