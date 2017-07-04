Man shot and killed following police chase; Legacy Parkway closed

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Legacy Parkway near Glover Lane in Farmington.

Legacy Parkway remained closed in both directions at 12:30 p.m.

Details remain sketchy.

But according to authorities, a chase ensued on Centerville's Main Street after the Fourth of July parade.

Bountiful police report they had sought the man earlier, who was said to be suicidal.

Police put roadblocks on Parrish Lane but the driver entered the parkway, where the Utah Highway Patrol had deployed spikes. The man continued northbound driving on flat tires.

The suspect vehicle spun and continued driving south in the northbound lanes. The driver was eventually forced into the median.