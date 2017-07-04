A ‘tense, very scary, very sad situation’: Police shoot and kill man after chase on Legacy Parkway

Centerville • Fearing an erratic driver might plow into Centerville and West Bountiful Independence Day parades, law enforcement chased and eventually shot to death a Davis County man Tuesday morning on Legacy Parkway, which was shut down for hours.

Centerville identified the man as 32-year-old Cody McCray, of West Bountiful.

Police would not say whether McCray was armed, but said he was known to local law enforcement officials.

McCray died on Legacy Parkway one mile north of Parrish Lane in Centerville after being shot by a trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol.

"This was tense, very scary and ended up being a very sad situation," said Centerville Police Chief Paul Child.