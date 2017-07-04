Minor league Las Vegas baseball player attacked by homeless Salt Lake City man, police say

Salt Lake City police say a homeless man attacked Las Vegas 51s reliever Logan Taylor in an attempted robbery over the weekend.
Lt. Scott Smalley said the man, carrying a sock full of rocks and a tire iron, approached the AAA baseball relief pitcher while he was walking down a street Saturday.
"He demanded his wallet. He demanded his money," Smalley said. "When Taylor didn't comply, he hit him over the head with a tire iron."
Manager Pedro Lopez said Taylor had to have staples put in the back of his head. He suffered a concussion and was placed on the disabled list, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which first reported the assault.