Minor league Las Vegas baseball player attacked by homeless Salt Lake City man, police say

Joshua Cruz, 33, was arrested Saturday in connection with the attack, Smalley said. The Salt Lake City man, who apparently is homeless, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and failure to stop at command of law enforcement.

Taylor and some teammates were walking in the area of 500 South West Temple, about six blocks from Salt Lake City's main homeless shelter, when the incident occurred, Smalley said.

"They were in town for a series with the Bees and were walking around downtown prior to the game," Smalley said.

The Rio Grande District of Salt Lake City, with the 1,100-bed shelter, free clinic, soup kitchen and day center is a central gathering place for homeless people — and one that is increasingly on the radar of law enforcement and public officials who decry a rise in crime, especially drug dealing.

Current plans call for The Road Home, 210 So. Rio Grande St., to close by July 2019 and to be replaced by three smaller centers designed to offer more services aimed at getting people into housing and the job market.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.