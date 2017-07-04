LGBTQ entry yanked at last minute from from Provo 4th of July parade

"We are simply a resource center for these kids and their families," she said. "I just think it's unfortunate. We just want to be good members of this community."

Supporter Beverly Christensen Soutas said the action was "disheartening."

"It's one more time these kids are rejected and marginalized," she said. "They are claiming Encircle is an advocacy group. Of course, the Provo Freedom Festival is not going to come out and say, we won't let you in because you support gay youth."

Encircle will not make a fuss, Soutas said, because the group doesn't want to make waves in the community.

"But that doesn't mean that those of us who are supporters can't make waves about this and get it out there," she said in a Facebook post. "Please get this out. Yet another case of the LGBTQ community being marginalized here in Utah."

Parade officials could not be immediately reached Tuesday.

Its website, however, contains the following: "America's Freedom Festival at Provo is a private, non-profit, non-political foundation whose mission is to celebrate, teach, honor, and strengthen the traditional American values of God, family, freedom, and country."

It is funded by private donations, as well as state and local government contributions.

