LGBTQ entry yanked at last minute from from Provo 4th of July parade

An LGBTQ resource center was cut out of the America's Freedom Festival Parade Monday evening, hours before its members were planning to march in the Independence Day celebration in Provo.
More than 100 young men and women were set to take part in the entry by Encircle, executive director Stephenie Larsen said Tuesday morning.
Encircle, a Provo-based nonprofit, had been accepted in the annual gala several weeks ago, Larsen said. But Monday, she said, she was notified the organization had been disqualified because parade officials deemed it an "advocacy group."
As a 501(C)(3), the organization is not allowed to advocate, Larsen explained.