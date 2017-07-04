Provo man dies hiking in Arizona

A 32-year-old Provo man died Saturday while hiking in hot conditions in Havasupai Canyon in northwest Arizona.

Michael Sproul was hiking with his wife, Meg Monk Sproul, to Havasu Falls when he collapsed on the trail in the early afternoon. The Coconino Sheriff's Office received a call about 1:30 p.m., said spokesman John Paxton.

Temperatures were more than 100 degrees on the 10-mile route, Paxton said. It remains unclear whether Sproul succumbed to heat exhaustion or a heart attack, Paxton said.

Passers-by were able to get him on a horse and took him to Hualapai Hilltop, according to the sheriff's report.