One house destroyed, another damaged after fire near the U.

One house is destroyed and another sustained "significant damage" after a residential fire broke out near the University of Utah on Monday, fire officials said.

The fire began about 8 p.m. on Fuller Avenue (about 450 South) near 1100 East, said Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen.

The fire began in one home and spread to a neighboring house to the east, Sorensen said. The house to the west was considered a total loss, and the second house was damaged.

A couple who lived in the first house and a man and his dog who lived in the second house got away safely, Sorensen said, and about 45 firefighters responded to the scene.