Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

One house destroyed, another damaged after fire near the U.

By connect
First Published      Updated 27 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (6)

One house is destroyed and another sustained "significant damage" after a residential fire broke out near the University of Utah on Monday, fire officials said.

The fire began about 8 p.m. on Fuller Avenue (about 450 South) near 1100 East, said Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen.

The fire began in one home and spread to a neighboring house to the east, Sorensen said. The house to the west was considered a total loss, and the second house was damaged.

A couple who lived in the first house and a man and his dog who lived in the second house got away safely, Sorensen said, and about 45 firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday night, and investigators were looking into the cost of the damage, Sorensen said.

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to a third house, Sorensen said, and would remain at the scene into the night to continue to monitor hot spots.

Sorensen estimated traffic between 400 and 500 South would be closed until late Monday night.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()