Firefighters extinguish Millcreek house fire

A fire in Millcreek burned a vehicle, a backyard building and a house on Monday.

The fire, reported at 4:34 p.m., was burning near 700 East and Scott Court (3300 South), said Unified Fire Authority spokesman Taylor Sandstrom. About 80 firefighters from five agencies responded to the blaze, he said.

The high number of responders was partially due to high temperatures and hot conditions in the area, Sandstrom said, and the allocation allowed crews to rotate and stay hydrated. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to houses on either side of the property and had the fire "under control" in about 30 minutes, Sandstrom added.