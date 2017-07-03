Quantcast
Firefighters extinguish Millcreek house fire

A fire in Millcreek burned a vehicle, a backyard building and a house on Monday.

The fire, reported at 4:34 p.m., was burning near 700 East and Scott Court (3300 South), said Unified Fire Authority spokesman Taylor Sandstrom. About 80 firefighters from five agencies responded to the blaze, he said.

The high number of responders was partially due to high temperatures and hot conditions in the area, Sandstrom said, and the allocation allowed crews to rotate and stay hydrated. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to houses on either side of the property and had the fire "under control" in about 30 minutes, Sandstrom added.

Four people who lived in the house were not injured, but they told firefighters a cat was missing, Sandstrom said. The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents find shelter for the night.

While the initial call reported that the garage of the home was burning, investigators are trying to determin the cause and origin of the fire, according to Sandstrom. No dollar estimate of the cost of damage was immediately available, Sandstrom said, but the home sustained "heavy damage."

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area.

