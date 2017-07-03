Fire crews responding to Millcreek house fire

Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Millcreek.

The fire was burning at 735 E. Scott Court (3300 South), Unified Fire Authority tweeted.

The fire had burned a couple of outbuildings in the backyard of the residence, which were possibly sheds, said UFA spokesman Taylor Sandstrom.

There were about 30 firefighters who had responded initially, Sandstrom said,

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Multiple agencies were responding to the blaze, Sandstrom said.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information is available.

