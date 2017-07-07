Utah chess prodigy aims for national title and then plans a bold move: shelve his pieces and go on a Mormon mission

The chess grandmaster and former junior champion heads Friday to St. Louis, where he will compete against nine of the country's top chess players younger than 21 in hopes of winning his second U.S. Junior Championship.

One of his mentors said his chances look good.

"He is one of the hardest-working kids in the game," said Tony Rich, executive director of the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of St. Louis. "But he makes it look so effortless."

—

Opening moves • Troff grew up watching his father and older brothers play chess and eagerly waited his turn. That first game as a 3-year-old was a probably a miserable defeat, he said, but his skills and talent grew rapidly as chess went from a game to a lifestyle.

He began entering competitions at age 6, working with grandmasters privately and through elite national fellowships such as the Young Stars Team USA program at the Chess Club in St. Louis, where the junior championships will be held.

"The great thing about chess is you'll never really have the same game twice even though it seems like you should," he said this week as he hunkered down in his basement chess room at the family's West Jordan home, studying games of possible opponents.

"You find the best moves but there are so many possibilities and interesting ideas in a given game. You'll always find yourself in something completely new with chess."

—

Calm competitor • Troff's playing style is unique in that he straddles both defensive and offensive tactics in chess, said Rich, who has worked with him for years through tournaments in St. Louis, camps and fellowship programs.

And for being so young, Rich said, Troff can keep his cool in the face of stressful scenarios on the chess board.

"Whenever he is playing chess or even studying in our different programs, [Troff] has this persona where he is very relaxed and calm and taking it all in," the coach said.

Being home-schooled by his mother, Kim Troff, has given him flexibility to travel to more competitions and dedicate nearly six hours a day to practicing, playing through games with his coach, studying past matches online or working on chess strategies.

His mother — Troff's teacher, cheerleader and confidante when traveling to tournaments — said she will never forget some of the highlights along the way.