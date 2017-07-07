The personal stories of two Utahns fighting in court to obtain sex-designation changes

Rice kept it from Sandy Rasband when they married in 1989 and later from their three children as they moved around the globe, finally settling in Morgan.

It was about a year into the marriage that a pregnant Sandy suspected something was off; Rice had shown interest in playing with makeup. A few years later, she asked if her then-husband was gay.

"She hesitated and then said, 'I don't know what it is,' " Sandy recalled Rice saying. "I thought she was just a cross-dresser … so I helped her buy bras and she wore my underwear sometimes."

The couple's marriage — now in its 28th year — has remained strong, they say, despite hard bumps during the seven years Rice experimented with female hormones she bought on the internet that caused dramatic mood swings.

Some spouses might have thrown in the towel, "but I always say, love is bigger than gender," Sandy said.

In fact, it was Sandy who prodded Rice to live publicly as a woman after legislators passed SB296 in 2015, the law to protect LGBTQ individuals from discrimination at work or in housing.

The love and support she's felt, Rice said, has been amazing.

Then came the ruling Rice "didn't see coming," from 2nd District Judge Noel Hyde. The judge praised her dedication to special-needs kids and commended her courage in military service, but denied the legal sex-designation change she's sought.

Now, Rice said, she'd like to sit with Hyde and talk; not to argue the issue, but so he can see the pain he caused.

"It doesn't do me any good to be told how courageous I am, when I am home crying at night," Rice said. "What I need to see is courage in people who are willing to do the right thing."

Sean Childers-Gray

It was on a therapist's couch in 2003 that the former Jenny Sean Pace began to understand why she felt like herself only when performing in drag shows or theater productions as a man.