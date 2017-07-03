Ogden man dies in Wyoming I-80 crash with semi

An Ogden, Utah man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash with a semi-tractor rig on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, Wyo.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Kyle McKay said that 57-year-old Douglas Hazelton reported was driving west, weaving back-and-forth over the center line at speeds alternating between 35 and 55 mph,when the semi approached from behind about 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

The big rig was unable to avoid hitting Hazelton's 1992 Honda Accord from the rear.

Hazelton, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, McKay said Monday.

"Driver impairment as a result of medication is being investigated as a contributing factor as to why the passenger vehicle was driven so erratically," McKay said.