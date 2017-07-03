Family seeking answers after 6-year-old from southern Utah dies of E. coli

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department on Monday said it had confirmed six cases of E. coli in Hildale, including two cases where children died. A news release from the department said "the outbreak appears to be confined to a limited area of Hildale and risk to the larger community is not considered to be significant at this time."

A spokesman for the department over weekend said there's no sign of any water contamination.

It was unclear on Monday how Gabriella, and apparently at least one other child, contracted the bacteria.

Hildale is the traditional home of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Banks on Monday said neither her family nor Gabriella's have no connection to the church. Fullerton and her boyfriend were renting an apartment in the town.

Banks said Fullerton had babysat a 3-year-old boy who contracted E. coli and died. Banks did not know details of that child or how he contracted E. coli, but she said she assumes Fullerton and Gabriella contracted the bacteria from the boy. They began showing symptoms days after the boy died.

Banks said she picked up Gabriella for the weekend on June 23. Gabriella had already been to a hospital once complaining of stomach pains. Banks said Gabriella had diarrhea and she decided to take her granddaughter to the hospital again.

Gabriella was soon transferred to Primary Children's, where she had initially showed signs of improvement before her condition deteriorated.

"We still thought she was going to make it," Banks said.

