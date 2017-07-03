Quantcast
Family seeking answers after 6-year-old from southern Utah dies of E. coli

By connect
First Published      Updated 4 minutes ago
The girl who died Friday from E. coli lived in the same Hildale housing complex as another child who contracted the bacteria and died days earlier, a grandmother said Monday.

Gabriella Addison Fullerton, 6, died about 6:30 a.m. Friday at Primary Children's Hospital, said her paternal grandmother, Diane Banks.

Banks said the E. coli caused kidney failure in Gabriella. The grandmother said she watched as doctors and nurses worked to try to save her.

"They couldn't do anything," Banks said.

Banks said Gabriella's mother contracted E. coli, too, and was not allowed to be with her daughter in her final two days. The mother, Linda Fullerton, has recovered and was planning Gabriella's funeral on Monday, Banks said.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department on Monday said it had confirmed six cases of E. coli in Hildale, including two cases where children died. A news release from the department said "the outbreak appears to be confined to a limited area of Hildale and risk to the larger community is not considered to be significant at this time."

A spokesman for the department over weekend said there's no sign of any water contamination.

It was unclear on Monday how Gabriella, and apparently at least one other child, contracted the bacteria.

Hildale is the traditional home of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Banks on Monday said neither her family nor Gabriella's have no connection to the church. Fullerton and her boyfriend were renting an apartment in the town.

Banks said Fullerton had babysat a 3-year-old boy who contracted E. coli and died. Banks did not know details of that child or how he contracted E. coli, but she said she assumes Fullerton and Gabriella contracted the bacteria from the boy. They began showing symptoms days after the boy died.

Banks said she picked up Gabriella for the weekend on June 23. Gabriella had already been to a hospital once complaining of stomach pains. Banks said Gabriella had diarrhea and she decided to take her granddaughter to the hospital again.

Gabriella was soon transferred to Primary Children's, where she had initially showed signs of improvement before her condition deteriorated.

"We still thought she was going to make it," Banks said.

ncarlisle@sltrib.com

Twitter: @natecarlisle

 

