Utah forecast: Holiday will be hot as a firecracker, and just as dangerous

Yes, Utah's weather will be hot as a firecracker this week, and the combination of Independence Day pyrotechnics, triple-digit temperatures and extremely dry conditions has the region's fire departments on high alert.

Statewide, fireworks were banned on all state and federal public lands, including Utah's tinder-dry forests and park lands. Most cities and counties also had strict limits in place on fireworks use through the holiday period.

In Salt Lake City, fireworks could only be set off 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through July 7, and then only in approved areas (see sidebar for more information on that). Banned were fireworks that explode, along with "roman candle" or "bottle rocket" type products, or any fireworks that travel more than 15 feet into the air, or 10 feet on the ground.