Brian Head Fire: Some growth overnight, but crews hold to July 15 containment goal

Some 1,500 evacuees had settled back into their southwestern Utah homes Monday, two weeks after fleeing a wind-driven wildfire that had blackened nearly 67,000 acres as the new work week dawned.

The Brian Head Fire, sparked by weed-burning project, ended up destroying 13 homes before firefighters — nearly 1,800 of whom remained on the lines Monday — were able to turn back the flames.

In steep, rugged and often rocky terrain surrounding the Iron County ski resort community, crews have battled not just an inferno fed by ultra-dry swaths of beetle-killed timber, dense old-growth forests and brush, but shifting winds gusting up to 40 mph.