Brian Head Fire: Some growth overnight, but crews hold to July 15 containment goal

Some 1,500 evacuees had settled back into their southwestern Utah homes Monday, two weeks after fleeing a wind-driven wildfire that had blackened nearly 67,000 acres as the new work week dawned.

The Brian Head Fire, sparked by weed-burning project, ended up destroying 13 homes before firefighters — nearly 1,800 of whom remained on the lines Monday — were able to turn back the flames.

In steep, rugged and often rocky terrain surrounding the Iron County ski resort community, crews have battled not just an inferno fed by ultra-dry swaths of beetle-killed timber, dense old-growth forests and brush, but shifting winds gusting up to 40 mph.

By Monday morning, the fire — again fanned by the wind — had grown to 66,768 acres, consuming another 2,000-plus acres overnight along its steep, rocky northeastern flank. Fire Information Officer Andrew Jackson said that surge had been expected, and crews still had the blaze 65 percent contained.

"We had a little growth there, but we're holding tight, keeping it where it's at," Jackson said, confirming the target full-containment date of July 15 was still in place.

Overhead, water-laden helicopters and air tankers bearing tons of fire retardant chemicals continued to be critical assets. On the ground, crews used saws, shovels and set backfires; bulldozers then moved in to widen containment lines and fire breaks.

Protection of the Paragonah watershed, as well as securing lines around the Red Creek, Little Creek and Upper Bear Valley, remained high priorities.

The weather forecast offered mixed relief on Monday. While winds had eased into the 5-10 mph range, a Great Basin high pressure system kept relative humidity low. Brian Head area temperatures were forecast to climb into the low-80s.

