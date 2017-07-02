Scout leader who was killed in rollover identified

A Boy Scout leader who was killed Saturday when the SUV he was driving rolled on Interstate 15 in Juab County has been identified by the Utah Highway Patrol as 78-year-old Carl W. Clark, of Salem.

The SUV, which was carrying five Scouts and two leaders, was going north on the highway about a quarter mile north of the Juab-Millard County line when a 34-foot camp trailer it was pulling began to sway, according to a UHP news release.

The release says the SUV and trailer left the road, traveled into the median and became detached from each other. The trailer rolled onto its side and the SUV rolled multiple times, the release says.