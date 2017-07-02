Now in its fifth year, Snowbasin Resort's Blues, Brews & BBQ Concert Series highlights award-winning barbecue, family activities and free live music, not to mention several local beers on tap. It runs from noon to 5:30 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 24 on the lawn at Earl's Lodge at the resort. On Sunday, featured bands included Jelly Bread, Too Slim and the Traildraggers, and Folk Hogan.
Photos: Blues, Brews & BBQ offers all three and more
First Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago
POPULAR NEWS
- Kirby: At last, the Mormon uniform changes -- set your sundials for the next dress code update
- He's dared Utah to prosecute him for polygamy. Now he's running for mayor. What if someone calls his
- While some lawmakers blast Trump's CNN tweet, Utah's Mike Lee calls president 'a unique man'
- What happens to Utah schools when the district next door can pay its teachers more?
- Southern Utahns flock to Mesquite, Nevada, as state opens recreational marijuana sales
- Salt Lake City throws University of Utah a curve, won't sell piece of park for baseball stadium
- 911 call: Man who apparently started Brian Head Fire says, 'We need help!'
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT ()