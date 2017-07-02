Quantcast
Photos: Blues, Brews & BBQ Concert Series offers all three and more

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published
Now in its fifth year, Snowbasin Resort's Blues, Brews & BBQ Concert Series highlights award-winning barbecue, family activities and free live music, not to mention several local beers on tap. It runs from noon to 5:30 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 24 on the lawn at Earl's Lodge at the resort. On Sunday, featured bands included Jelly Bread, Too Slim and the Traildraggers, and Folk Hogan.

 

