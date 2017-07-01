Quantcast
Boy Scout leader dies, others injured in Juab County crash

A Boy Scout leader is dead and others have been hospitalized after an SUV flipped in Juab County on Saturday afternoon.

The SUV, carrying two leaders and five Scouts, was headed north on Interstate 15, about a quarter mile north of the Juab-Millard County line just before 12:30 p.m., when a 34-foot trailer attached to the vehicle began to sway, a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol said. The weight of the trailer pulled the SUV to the left of the road and into the median, where the trailer detached from the SUV and rolled onto its right side.

The SUV rolled multiple times, ejecting one Scout who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release. The 78-year-old leader driving the vehicle was wearing his seat belt but suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The other Scout leader suffered injuries to his neck and was transported to the hospital by helicopter.

The ejected Scout and the Scouts who had been buckled in suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution, the release said.

