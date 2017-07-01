Police seek two men who stole $1,500 of tools from Cottonwood Heights hardware store

Cottonwood Heights police are looking for two people they say stole about $1,500 of tools Saturday from the Home Depot.

The men reportedly walked into the store, "picked up some Milwaukee drill combo kits and ran out without paying," police said in a tweet.

Once outside, they threw the combo kits into the bed of a light gray pickup truck, police tweeted.

Police have photos of the men and truck from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 801-840-4000.

