For the first time, 21 Utahns celebrate Independence Day as Americans

While the United States celebrates its 241st birthday as a nation Tuesday, 21 Utahns are marking their first full day as full-fledged Americans.

On Monday, they took their citizenship oaths in a naturalization ceremony at Orem's Scera Park, according to a news release from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. These new Americans hailed from 11 countries, stretching from Argentina to Zimbabwe and Malaysia to Mexico.

More than 15,000 immigrants were scheduled to be sworn in at over 65 naturalization ceremonies nationwide during this extended Independence Day weekend.