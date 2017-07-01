Rep. Stewart calls Brian Head Fire ‘interesting, heartbreaking and frightening’ during helicopter tour

The Republican advocated for legislation that focuses on upkeep of federal forests, which he hopes will be approved by the House and Senate this summer.

Other southern Utah politicians have criticized environmentalist groups in recent weeks for allegedly thwarting efforts to log trees killed by a bark beetle infestation. The targeted groups, however, contend that climate change and excluding fire from the landscape are the true reasons the national forest was primed for the blaze, which started June 17 when a man burning weeds lost control.

Firefighters were expecting continued dry and hot conditions and high winds from the southwest that are ripe for fire growth on the blaze's uncontained northern boundary, but the vegetation the crews are working in on that side may be easier to manage and stem the fire's growth, officials said.

"We have a couple water reservoirs up there [and] those are definitely high priority areas," U.S. Forest Service spokesman Andrew Jackson said Saturday. "There's more sage and meadowed outlands and ponderosa. Some of those areas are easier to contain a fire."

Portions of Highway 143 remained closed west of Panguitch due to hot spots, Jackson said. The highway reopened Saturday afternoon between Brian Head and Parowan Saturday, though motorists were cautioned to beware of fire and utility crews working in the area.

The fire line near Brian Head looks "really, really good," Jackson said.

Business owners and residents, relieved from the fire's containment, shifted Friday to wondering how the blaze would affect the typical rush of visitors on the extended July Fourth holiday weekend. Panguitch Lake remains closed to recreational users.

— Reporter Mariah Noble contributed to this story.