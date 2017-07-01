Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Crews look north as human-caused Brian Head Fire now 60 percent contained

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 31 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Crews fighting the fire that burned 13 residences and threatened the resort destinations of Brian Head and Panguitch Lake have the fire 60 percent contained as it continues to scar southern Utah.

High winds and temperatures fanned the flames into one of the country's largest active wildfires, at 60,301 acres Saturday morning. The fire's northern and eastern edges continue to burn ahead of fire crews.

The threat to homes in Brian Head subsided enough this week that officials allowed residents to return to their homes after nearly two weeks of evacuation.

Firefighters were expecting continued dry and hot conditions and high winds from the southwest that are ripe for fire growth on the blaze's uncontained northern boundary, but the vegetation the crews are working in on that side may be easier to manage and stem the fire's growth.

"We have a couple water reservoirs up there [and] those are definitely high priority areas," U.S. Forest Service spokesman Andrew Jackson said Saturday. "There's more sage and meadowed outlands and ponderosa. Some of those areas are easier to contain a fire."

The fire started June 17 when a man burning weeds lost control.

Portions of Highway 143 remained closed west of Panguitch due to hot spots, Jackson said, and the road is closed heading north from Brian Head to Parowan. But the fire line near Brian Head looks "really, really good," he said.

Business owners and residents, relieved from the fire's containment, shifted Friday to wondering how the blaze would affect the typical rush of visitors on the extended July Fourth holiday weekend. Panguitch Lake remains closed to recreational users.

tanderson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @TaylorWAnderson

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES