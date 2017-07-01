Crews look north as human-caused Brian Head Fire now 60 percent contained

Crews fighting the fire that burned 13 residences and threatened the resort destinations of Brian Head and Panguitch Lake have the fire 60 percent contained as it continues to scar southern Utah.

High winds and temperatures fanned the flames into one of the country's largest active wildfires, at 60,301 acres Saturday morning. The fire's northern and eastern edges continue to burn ahead of fire crews.

The threat to homes in Brian Head subsided enough this week that officials allowed residents to return to their homes after nearly two weeks of evacuation.

Firefighters were expecting continued dry and hot conditions and high winds from the southwest that are ripe for fire growth on the blaze's uncontained northern boundary, but the vegetation the crews are working in on that side may be easier to manage and stem the fire's growth.