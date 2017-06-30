Chlorine spill at Seven Peaks Water Park forces evacuation, injures visitors

AAt least one person was in the hospital Friday night and 11 others reported injuries after a chemical spill at Seven Peaks Water Park.

A few minutes after 5 p.m., someone called dispatch reporting a patron was having difficulty breathing and was coughing, said Provo Fire and Rescue Capt. Dean York.

First responders detected a chlorine leak at the park, 1330 E. 300 North in Provo, and it was "immediately" evacuated, York said. Some patrons were ushered out before they were able to grab their belongings, but were allowed back in "not long after" to retrieve their things.