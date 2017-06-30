Quantcast
Chlorine spill at Seven Peaks Water Park forces evacuation, injures visitors

AAt least one person was in the hospital Friday night and 11 others reported injuries after a chemical spill at Seven Peaks Water Park.

A few minutes after 5 p.m., someone called dispatch reporting a patron was having difficulty breathing and was coughing, said Provo Fire and Rescue Capt. Dean York.

First responders detected a chlorine leak at the park, 1330 E. 300 North in Provo, and it was "immediately" evacuated, York said. Some patrons were ushered out before they were able to grab their belongings, but were allowed back in "not long after" to retrieve their things.

"Seven Peaks' No. 1 priority, and our No. 1 priority, was to keep people safe," York said.

One child was taken to the hospital by ambulance, York said, and 11 other reported symptoms but declined medical transport. Chlorine exposure can cause burning on the skin and in the respiratory tract, York said.

The park was able to determine where the leak originated, and was fixing the problem Friday night, York said. The water park was closed for the remainder of the evening, and York recommended patrons interested in visiting Saturday to call before coming.

The person taken to the hospital was a child, reports KUTV, after a chlorine leak.

Other details about the exact injuries or the ages of the people injured were not immediately available.

