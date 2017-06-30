Chemical spill at Seven Peaks Water Park in Provo injures swimmers and sliders

At least one person was in the hospital Friday night and 11 others reported injuries after a chemical spill at Seven Peaks Water Park.

The park, at 1330 E. 300 North in Provo, was evacuated because of the incident, according to a report from KUTV, and park employees were turning visitors away.

Provo Fire Rescue first tweeted about the chemical spill about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Provo Fire PIO headed to Seven Peaks Water Park for a Chemical spill, more to follow here & our Facebook page — ProvoFireRescue (@provofire) June 30, 2017

The person taken to the hospital was a child, reports KUTV.

Other details about the exact injuries or the ages of the people injured were not immediately available. The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information is released.

