Kirby: My visit to Utah’s new crime lab — and I wasn’t even a suspect

Anyway, all Salt Lake City detectives got for their troubles in 1915 were some highly magnified and expertly lighted pictures of a pair of dead eyeballs. The case never was solved.

Forensically, things hadn't changed much by the time I became a cop in the late 1970s. I once guarded a huge hole in the ground for 36 hours until Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and techs arrived, took one look, and told me what I already knew.

Them • "Looks like someone set off a bunch of dynamite, Officer Kirby."

Me • "Yeah, I'm kinda wishing I had some right now."

I'm happy to report that forensic science has grown up a lot since then. I thought I knew just how much because I watch cold-case-file television programs in which brilliant and attractive CSI techs solve a series of vicious murders by carbon dating a month-old rat fart.

Curious, I visited Utah's new crime lab Thursday. Director Jay Henry gave me a tour. First, though, I had an important scientific question I wanted answered.

Him • "No, we can't print out images from the eyeballs of dead people."

Me • "Still, huh?"

There are machines at the lab for analyzing virtually everything else, though — body fluids, hair, bullets, handwriting, shell casings, tool marks, fingerprints, explosives, UFO parts, even Bigfoot droppings.

I made up a couple … OK, one of those. But the lab does have microscopes powerful enough to locate and measure the brains of politicians.

There's a catch. Crime labs — up to date ones, at least — are expensive. We have to decide how much we're willing to pay for proof that can bring justice.

The recent controversy over the number of untested rape kits prompted the state to get off its wallet and start funding the science aspect of crime solving.

The beauty of science is that it doesn't have an agenda or a predisposition. It also can "un-solve" crimes, meaning that it has the power to set free the wrongly convicted.

For me, that's the cool part. Human opinion is both a poor arbiter of truth and a great provocateur of stupidity.