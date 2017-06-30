How one Utah congressional candidate’s bid is tied to Gordon Hayward

Danny Ainge is the general manager and president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics. He has the chance to make a pitch to Hayward, an unrestricted free agent, on Sunday. It's created a lot of heartburn for Utah basketball fans — and a little competition in the Ainge family.

"Tanner's got five kids, a couple little boys, and some days I see them wearing Isaiah Thomas T-shirts, some days I see them wearing Gordon Hayward jerseys and some days it's Dante Exum jerseys," Danny Ainge said on a Boston radio show last week. "They're big Jazz fans, and they live in that neck of the woods. I get all that."

Tanner Ainge, an investment adviser, has generally avoided the topic, struggling to steer voters instead toward his conservative policies and platforms. But when he gives in and participates in the discussion, it's to encourage Hayward to stay with the Jazz.

"I don't know why he would want to leave," Ainge told The Salt Lake Tribune, mentioning Utah's economy and Silicon Slopes as incentives to stick around.

On Wednesday night, Ainge tweeted at Hayward a link to an article about how Massachusetts might levy a "millionaire's tax" with increasing rates for higher incomes. "Something to consider over the next few days … ," Ainge wrote, using the Jazz's signature #takenote. The message got 144 retweets and 370 likes.

When he launched his campaign, Ainge also joked that everyone was "only talking about Gordon Hayward" while he was focused on economic growth and fiscal responsibility.

Still, plenty have gotten in on the romp. Real Salt Lake tweeted at Ainge on Friday and signed the post "the other pro team in Utah." State Rep. Craig Hall encouraged Ainge to "keep @utahjazz fans (voters) happy" by telling his dad not to recruit Hayward.

Yet for a campaign seemingly caught in the crossroads, Ainge isn't too anxious about any significant impact from the distraction. It's a fun conversation, he said, but what matters to voters in the 3rd Congressional District is the direction of the country.

"They're not going to vote in this election based on what Gordon Hayward decides to do," he said. "I hope that people will take the opportunity to look past that and go to my website, aingeforcongress.com, and study my issues and see what I'm saying on policy."

And he's benefited somewhat from the name recognition of his famous father, also celebrated in Utah for his game-winning shot that sent BYU to the Elite Eight in the NCAA championships in 1981. On Monday, Danny Ainge was the main host of a fundraiser for his son's campaign. Tickets for the country club affair in Heber went for $1,000 per individual or $2,700 per couple.

While his campaign would not comment on how much the fundraiser raked in, Ainge's spokesman Peter Watkins said "less than 50" people attended, so it's likely the event raised in the ballpark of $50,000.

"We're looking for as much support as we can get, and we'll need it," Watkins said. "We expect it to be a competitive race."

It's possible that hoped-for boost could come from the Romney family, where Ainge has some supporters and connections, Watkins said.