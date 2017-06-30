Mormon art hits the big time, seeks permanent slice of the Big Apple

"Mormon arts (visual arts, drama, film, music, dance, fiction, poetry) are resources to be cultivated for the good of our common enterprise," wrote LDS historian Richard Bushman, emeritus professor at Columbia University, one of the group's co-founders. "By situating Mormon arts in the contexts of other thought systems and histories, the center would be a bridge to Mormonism for people of diverse outlooks. No better place could be found for such a project than New York City, the art capital of the world."

Bushman, author of an award-winning biography of Mormon founder Joseph Smith, reached out to Glen Nelson, a New York artist and Latter-day Saint who has been sponsoring faith-filled art for decades.

"We want to foster conversation among artists and academics, to sponsor scholarships, to produce an encyclopedia of Mormon arts, a catalog component," Bushman said this week. "We are investigating Mormon art, not just observing and appreciating."

But finding a permanent home in Manhattan would require an astronomical amount of money and ongoing financial support, so the two opted to start by hosting a multiday symposium.

They assembled a team of organizers and formed a collaboration with Laura Hurtado, global acquisitions art curator at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City.

On Thursday, the Mormon Arts Center Festival opened in a small chapel and hall associated with the famed Riverside Church in Manhattan's Upper West Side. There were speeches, discussion groups and concerts — all beside a gallery of 23 works, mostly from the faith's permanent collection in Utah.

Although the event was not sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hurtado curated the exhibition, "Immediate Present," on church time.

It examines Mormon art today, Hurtado said in her opening remarks, through a "broad range of works, from explicitly religious paintings to the varied artistic practices of those who self-identify as Mormon to works that shed light on Latter-day Saint themes."

Not surprisingly, the collection included devotional art of Jesus and some "uniquely LDS subject matter," she said, as well as pieces that explore "identity, particularly women's place within a larger dialogue."

Hurtado was particularly delighted to introduce the crowd to the work of Jorge Cocco Santangelo, a Mormon from Argentina. He dubbed his style "sacrocubism," a term he coined that combines post-cubist forms with religious subject matter.

The Utah-based faith commissioned Santangelo to create 16 paintings on the life of Christ.

"The series, acquired just in 2016, will now be included in the rollout of the New Testament manual starting next year," Hurtado said, "shifting finally away from [Seventh-day Adventist painter] Harry Anderson."

The sold-out gathering attracted hundreds of attendees from near and far, including Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the faith's governing First Presidency, who attended with his wife, Harriet Uchtdorf, who is on the arts organization's advisory board, and their daughter, Antje.

In his keynote address, LDS author Terryl Givens called the festival "a seminal event in Mormonism's coming of age artistically."

The conference has been "a pretty amazing gathering — artists, scholars, patrons and fans," Kristine Haglund, former editor of Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought, wrote in an email. It was "densely thoughtful ... and wide-ranging, from Michael Hicks' manifesto about the second coming of Mormon music to Jared Hickman's discussion of Joseph Smith's genius for sacralizing everything, to Glen Nelson's compelling and copiously researched portrait of a once famous, but now nearly forgotten, Mormon artist from the early 20th century."