Draper City Fire Department up and running and firefighters already have gone out on calls

"We certainly recognize that when someone calls 911 they really don't care about what the patch on the shoulder says or what it says on the fire engine — they just want people that are going to come and take care of whatever issue it is that prompted them to call 911," Smith said. "We've been able to do that."

Draper Mayor Troy Walker said the move to create a dedicated city fire department was prompted by a desire for local control over services and spending.

City documents show the transition won't come cheap, however. Draper spent $4.9 million with the Unified Fire Authority in the 2016-2017 fiscal year and is projected to spend around $5.25 million in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

"Our goal wasn't necessarily to save money right up front, and we knew there would be start-up costs," Walker said. "Our goal is the future. It's looking down the road to where we would end up being. I think we're better served this way because it allows us to control our costs and serve our community with that personal touch."

Draper already owned the land for its fire stations and buildings, but Smith said the city still had to make investments to build the department "from the ground up — starting with every piece of equipment from the fire engines and the ambulances to all of the medical equipment required to provide that medical care."

"Obviously, starting a fire department is not a cheap venture," he said. "The City Council and the mayor felt like bringing those services in-house to have total authority and control over those expenditures was the best move, and now it's our job to work within the budget defined by those offices of the city and to provide a good, competent service."

City Councilwoman Michele Weeks, who was the only member of the body to vote against the move last August, said she is now "in total support" of the new department and will do everything she can to support the safety of residents.

Since he was hired nine months ago, Smith has spent his weeks preparing for the opening of the new department. Now that it's here, he said it marks the start of a new era for the city and its residents.

"This is a special day for Draper City and in particular the men and women of the Draper City Fire Department," Smith said. "The men and women of our department are tremendously excited to be here and to now integrate into our community."

Finally, Smith said he wants Draper residents to know their new fire department will be there when they call.

tstevens@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tstevens95