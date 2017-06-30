Utah prison inmate pleads guilty to killing cellmate

A Utah inmate admitted Friday to killing his cellmate last year at the state prison.

Timothy Patrick Maez, 39, was charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony aggravated murder for the August death of 33-year-old James Charles Corbett.

Maez on Friday pleaded guilty as charged. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 21 by Judge Keith Kelly.

On Aug. 10, Maez got into an argument with his Olympus-unit cellmate and punched Corbett, stabbed him with a pen, cut him with a razor and strangled him with a bed sheet, charges state.

He tried to "shove and kick a pen into Mr. Corbett's ears several times," charges state, and "shoved a spoon into Mr. Corbett's eye socket."