While other states face gaps, Obamacare marketplace expected to offer insurance in every Utah county in 2018

But with University of Utah Health Plans' June 15 filing to sell statewide, it appears Utahns will not face gaps in the exchange in 2018.

And if SelectHealth continues to offer plans in all 29 counties, as it did this year, all Utahns will have access to at least two insurers.

University of Utah Health Plans' expansion comes as turmoil over health care reform in Washington, D.C. continues to raise questions about what the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will look like next year. The ACA created online insurance marketplaces that allow consumers to compare prices and networks. They also can qualify for federal tax credits that reduce the overall cost of coverage.

"We don't know of course what will happen on the federal level and the uncertainty from the [Trump] administration causes some concern for us," Westover said. "But to serve all of Utah makes good sense."

Insurers had to file by June 15 to be included in Utah's online marketplace, and the companies will file initial rate plans with the state Friday.

But the federal government gives them until Aug. 16 to file their rates or back out, and state law stipulates that the information is protected until then, said Steve Gooch, a spokesman for Utah's Insurance Department.

Rates for plans that will be sold in Utah through the portal will be posted on or soon after Aug. 16.

U.S. Senate Republicans are trying to push a measure through the chamber that is estimated to leave 22 million more Americans uninsured in 2026 than under the ACA. The Republican proposal would roll back Medicaid expansions and make cuts to the existing program, while also reducing taxes for the wealthy.

Senate Republican leaders have delayed the health care vote until after the July 4 recess.

What is decided on the federal level could impact plans in Utah for next year, said Jason Stevenson, Utah Health Policy Project education and communications director. He anticipates small plan changes to be made up until the August deadline, but generally expects the plans to remain the same as this year.

No counties were left without a carrier in 2017, though 13 had access to only one.

But because of Utah's urban concentration, Stevenson said 95 percent of state residents had a choice of two or more insurers. As of March, 176,889 Utahns had purchased coverage on the exchange.

Westover would not share U. Health Plans' expected rate changes for 2018, but said there will be an increase.

The state insurance department instructed companies to set their rates assuming that subsidies — benefits offered under the ACA to low- and moderate-income residents to help offset their deductible and copay costs — will not be included, Westover said. This is because President Donald Trump has indicated these subsidies may not be funded, he added.