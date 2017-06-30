Sen. Orrin Hatch trolls PETA over his love for bacon: ‘those delicious pigs’

"I think the worst argument for eating bacon is still better than the best argument not to eat bacon," wrote one user, to which PETA responded with a GIF of comedian Louis C.K. Saying, "nope."

Another Twitter user posted a series of GIFs of Ron Swanson, the meat-loving character on NBC's Parks And Recreation, showing all the places he's hidden bacon in his office.

But Hatch's office, which has been trying to amp up its social media standing with humor, dug in, posting a picture of Hatch eating a bacon-topped hamburger and superimposing bacon emojis as he peered into an ice-cream cooler at the supermarket and picking up a pastrami-and-bacon topped Crown Burger sandwich.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from the top hog-producing state of Iowa, offered his thanks to his Utah colleague for having their bacon-loving back.

"I [heard] Sen Hatch was defending bacon on twitter Thx 4 supporting pork Iowa's # 1 meat industry + more pigs than any other state," Grassley tweeted in his own unique style.

"Anything for you, Chuck," Hatch's office responded. "And for those delicious pigs."

Anything for you, Chuck. And for those delicious pigs. https://t.co/r0eWM7ERFE — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) June 29, 2017

Iowa's pork-production tops $4 billion annually, according to Agweb, a publication of Farm Journal media.

Although PETA had reacted to the bacon-ingesting community with some jokes, it didn't have any for Hatch.

The "World Health [Organization] confirmed eating bacon causes cancer. Our many Republican members want you to live long & healthy!" the group said of the 83-year-old Hatch.

World Health Org confirmed eating bacon causes cancer. Our many Republican members want you to live long & healthy!https://t.co/SBaCirKQ5I — PETA (@peta) June 29, 2017

As of Friday, there were more than 102,000 Google hits for the words, "Orrin Hatch bacon."