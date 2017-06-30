Sentencing hearing set for Utah restaurateur’s husband, who pleaded guilty to murder, arson

A three-day hearing has been set in August to decide whether Craig Crawford — accused of setting a house fire last year that killed his husband, well-known Salt Lake City restaurateur John Williams — will serve a sentence of life in prison with or without the possibility of parole.

Crawford, 48, on Tuesday pleaded guilty as charged in 3rd District Court to first-degree felony counts of aggravated murder and aggravated arson. In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

During a hearing set to begin Aug. 28, Judge James Blanch will hear evidence of aggravating and mitigating factors before deciding Crawford's fate.