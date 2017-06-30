Quantcast
Sentencing hearing set for Utah restaurateur’s husband, who pleaded guilty to murder, arson

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 55 minutes ago
A three-day hearing has been set in August to decide whether Craig Crawford — accused of setting a house fire last year that killed his husband, well-known Salt Lake City restaurateur John Williams — will serve a sentence of life in prison with or without the possibility of parole.

Crawford, 48, on Tuesday pleaded guilty as charged in 3rd District Court to first-degree felony counts of aggravated murder and aggravated arson. In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

During a hearing set to begin Aug. 28, Judge James Blanch will hear evidence of aggravating and mitigating factors before deciding Crawford's fate.

Crawford on Tuesday admitted setting the couple's Capitol Hill home on fire shortly after Williams, 72, filed for divorce and unsuccessfully sought a restraining order. The couple had been together for about 20 years.

A neighbor called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on May 22, 2016, to report that Williams' house, located near 600 North and East Capitol Street (200 East), was on fire.

Responding fire crews heard Williams cry for help from a fourth-floor bedroom, but could not reach him because the staircase between the third and fourth floor had burned and collapsed.

Charges indicate that Williams, who was in the process of evicting Crawford from the home, had expressed fear of Crawford and had filled out a petition for a protective order on May 21.

Williams was a well-known LGBT pioneer in Utah who owned the popular Market Street Grill and other restaurants.

 

