Mesquite weed dispensary starts sales Saturday as closest recreational shop to Utah

The top of Deep Roots Harvest's website features a count down — the hours, minutes and seconds until "adult use cannabis in Nevada will begin" on Saturday.

For Utahns seeking out recreational pot, Deep Roots Harvest is the closest option, 42 miles from St. George and the first place when traveling southbound on I-15 to pick up some "Lemon Skunk" or "Purple Monkey."

A Deep Roots Harvest employee reached by phone declined to discuss the businesses plans for rolling out recreational sales this weekend.

Deep Roots opened in October 2016 as a medical marijuana dispensary, but was granted a recreational sale license under Nevada's "early start program" that allows only operational medical marijuana businesses "in good standing" to get retail licenses for the first 18 months of sales.