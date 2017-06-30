Domestic violence deaths: Utah advocates hope a growing risk-assessment program will help save lives

But advocates hope that the continued expansion of the Lethality Assessment Protocol (LAP) throughout the state will help in reducing the number of domestic violence killings over the next few years.

At a LAP partner annual meeting on Friday, Oxborrow told participants that so far this year, 18 Utahns have died in domestic violence situations. There were 12 fatalities in the first six months of last year.

But Oxborrow said that as more law enforcement agencies and service providers receive LAP training, the domestic violence homicide rate might soon level off, and hopefully begin to decrease.

The goal of LAP is to get the victim connected to resources before the situation becomes deadly. Sometimes that means finding the victim someone to talk to in confidence, or someone who can help guide them through the court process or help them file a protective order. Or it could mean finding someone safe shelter.

LAP-trained police officers access risk levels when they respond to domestic violence situations by asking victims 11 questions, such as, "Do you think he/she might try to kill you?" or "Does he/she have a gun or can get one easily?"

If the victim's answer indicate a high risk for homicide, the police officer can get him or her connected to statewide resources through a hotline counselor.

Since July 2015 — when the LAP program was first initiated in Utah — police officers statewide have screened 4,388 people with the questionnaire, according to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. Of those, 76 percent of respondents were considered "high-risk" for homicide.

Most spoke with a domestic violence advocate, according to the coalition's data, and almost half accessed available services.

The protocol began in Utah a few years ago with just a handful of trained police agencies, according to Oxborrow. Today, 46 law enforcement agencies are trained and have partnered with community resources statewide.

Cedar City Chief Darin Adams said at Friday's meeting that adopting the Lethality Assessment Protocol has helped empower his officers and educate them. He recalled one woman who reported to an officer that her boyfriend had choked her, and that officer got her in touch with the crisis team. She was able to file a protective order and sever the relationship — and her ex-partner started going to counseling.

"I don't think, honestly, we would have seen this level of success [without LAP]," the chief said.

Other representatives from Utah police agencies and other community agencies said Friday that the program helps strengthen partnerships between agencies, and asking the questions helps police officers do a more thorough investigation and documentation of the violence. Oftentimes, advocates say, this LAP interaction is the first time a victim has heard that there are resources available to help them.

Domestic disputes that end in homicide aren't uncommon in Utah. Last year, 20 people were killed in such incidents.

Domestic violence homicides in Utah have accounted for 42 percent of homicides statewide over the past 16 years, Oxborrow told The Salt Lake Tribune in December. The national average is about 30 percent.

Anyone needing assistance with domestic violence issues are urged to call the Domestic Violence LINKLine at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

